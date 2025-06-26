Jack Black’s Officer Dick character returns in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, along with his UK twin

Jack Black will be reprising his role as Officer Dick in the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

Officer Dick is a long-running unlockable character dating back to the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and has usually been one of the trickier characters to unlock because of all the goals that have to be met first.

The character was unlockable in the first three games, but at the time he was portrayed as a generic cop. In the 2020 remaster Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 he was instead played by Jack Black.

Now the Minecraft Movie and Super Mario Bros Movie star will reprise the role, once again appearing as an unlockable character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

This time, however, he will also be joined by a British counterpart named Constable Richard. The character will still be played by Black, albeit with a mockney accent.

“We really loved Jack Black’s inclusion in the previous iteration,” game director Kurt Tillmanns explained to Variety. “He played a character called Officer Dick, and in the school maps, he was this school security guard who would yell at the skater and try and run them off the grounds.

“We just thought that was a really fun, interesting character and kept in this tradition of the celebrity cameo in a Tony Hawk game. We wanted to carry that forward – we were really thankful when we reached out to him and he was down to to come back, but we wanted to tell a little bit more of the Officer Dick story.”

According to Tillmanns, in the 3+4 remake Officer Dick is no longer just a cop shouting at skaters in a high school, and is now the campus security sheriff of a college.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game offer three days of early access starting on July 8.

The remake of the classic skating games is developed by Iron Galaxy, and features three brand new levels – Water Park, Pinball and Movie Studio – that weren’t included in the original game.