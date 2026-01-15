‘It’s such poor quality software’: GOG owner criticises Windows, says it will support Linux better in the future

The new owner of PC game store GOG.com has criticised the Windows ecosystem, and suggested the store will support Linux owners better in the future.

Last month CD Projekt sold GOG.com to its co-founder Michał Kiciński, who bought 100% of the shares for PLN 90.7 million ($25.2m).

In an interview with PC Gamer, Kiciński and managing director Maciej Gołębiewski were asked whether GOG had plans to focus more on Linux going forward, given a growth in pro-Linux and anti-Windows sentiment among some PC players.

“Yes, we are,” Gołębiewski replied, stating that Linux was “one of the things that we’ve put in our strategy for this year to look closer at”.

“I don’t want to commit to any specifics, but certainly you will see this trend, and we also see that Linux is close to the hearts of our users, so we probably could do better on that front, and that’s something that we’ll be looking at,” he added.

Kiciński then addressed the current state of Windows, saying he was “really surprised” that it continues to hold such a large market share despite its issues.

“It’s such poor-quality software and product, and I’m so surprised that it’s [spent] so many years on the market,” he said. “I can’t believe it.”

Kiciński added that while he mostly uses a Mac now, “I sometimes have to fix my mum’s computer or my father’s computer with Windows, [and] like, it’s unbelievable… so I’m not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem. It’s not the best ecosystem.”

While GOG’s main competitor Valve also sells Windows games, its SteamOS operating system used for the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame is a Linux-based system which supports Proton, a compatibility layer that lets Windows games run on Linux.

Windows remains the most popular operating system among PC gamers by some distance, however. Steam’s Hardware and Software Survey for December 2025 shows that 94.2% of players use Windows, with 3.5% using Linux and 2.2% using MacOS.