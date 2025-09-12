It’s official: The Final Fantasy 7 Remake ‘trilogy’ will also release for Switch 2 and Xbox

Square Enix has officially confirmed that all three Final Fantasy 7 Remake games will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to PC and PlayStation 5.

On Friday, the publisher announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026.

It added: “That’s not all, the remake trilogy will also be making its way to Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Steam and Epic Games Store!”

This is the first confirmation that Rebirth and the unannounced third game in the remake trilogy will be released for Nintendo and Xbox platforms.

However, it’s not clear if the third game will release on day one alongside PlayStation. Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth were released as exclusives on PS4 and PS5, respectively.

VGC’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review called the game “an utterly massive RPG pushed to its limit”.

We wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent RPG with some of the best characters in the gaming canon.

“While some open-world content skirts the edges, and the game’s main narrative is left somewhat deflated, the time spent with Aerith, Tifa, and the gang makes this a hugely enjoyable road trip you’ll be playing for hundreds of hours.”