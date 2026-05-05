‘It’s not true’: Activision shoots down rumours that this year’s Call of Duty is coming to PlayStation 4

Activision has denied reports that this year’s Call of Duty game will be released on PlayStation 4

Earlier this week, Call of Duty fans were concerned by reports that claimed this year’s entry in the shooter franchise would come to PlayStation 4.

The rumour originated from X user @HeyImAlaix, who has a track record of reporting upcoming skins, and claimed that they had been “hearing that MW4 is currently being playtested on PS4”.

Now, the official Call of Duty account on X has shot down suggestions that this year’s Call of Duty game is coming to the previous generation of consoles.

“Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true,” the post reads. “The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4.”

Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 4, 2026

Last year’s game, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, was released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but also on PS4 and Xbox One. The last-gen versions of the game suffered from performance issues and low image quality, which is to be expected for games from 2025 running on consoles from 2013.

For some time the Call of Duty fanbase has been urging Activision to abandon the last generation of consoles, suggesting that the current-gen versions of the game are being held back so the game can still run on last-gen systems.

While PS5 has enjoyed strong sales this generation, there is still a portion of the Call of Duty audience that hasn’t upgraded to the current generation of consoles.

Warzone, the popular Call of Duty Battle Royale mode, is still available on last-generation machines, though the player base has routinely urged Activision to drop the older versions of this game too.

This year’s Call of Duty, expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, has yet to be formally announced.

Last month, it was announced that new Call of Duty games would no longer be available on day one in Xbox Game Pass.