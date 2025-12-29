‘It’s going into very good hands’: CD Projekt is selling GOG

CD Projekt has sold its PC game store, GOG.com, to its co-founder, Michał Kiciński.

GOG is focused on DRM-free digital games, including modern releases and the preservation of classic games, and has operated within Witcher and Cyberpunk owner CD Projekt for over 17 years.

On Monday, CD Projekt announced that its co-founder and major shareholder, Michał Kiciński, is purchasing 100% of the shares in GOG for PLN 90.7 million ($25.2m). As part of the deal, CD Projekt and GOG have signed a distribution agreement that includes a plan to release CD Projekt Red’s upcoming games on the platform.

Michał Nowakowski, joint CEO of CD Projekt, said the sale would allow it to focus on game development while GOG remains in “very good hands”.

“With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move,” he said.

“For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it’s going into very good hands — we are convinced that with the support of Michał Kiciński, one of GOG’s co-founders, its future will be full of great projects and successes.

“We would like to thank the GOG team for years of fruitful cooperation and wish them all the best. And to the GOG community, I say ‘see you around’, because our upcoming releases will naturally be available on GOG as well.”

In his own statement, Kiciński said GOG will continue to uphold its values of “freedom, independence, and a genuine sense of ownership”.

The co-founder said that, in a PC market that “keeps moving toward mandatory clients and closed ecosystems”, he believes GOG’s approach is “more relevant than ever”.

“I believe that CD Projekt, with its exceptional AAA games, will stand, as always, behind the GOG offering — making GOG the best place on the planet to purchase The Witcher and Cyberpunk games, both existing titles and the new ones we all anticipate so much,” he said.

“As a mature gamer, I often play classic games myself and deeply admire the creativity behind many of them. I truly believe that well-crafted classics can deliver as much joy as new releases. When it comes to pure playability, timeless games often prove to be really the safe choice, especially in a market flooded with gazillions of low-quality smaller games.

“Beyond preserving classics, GOG has always sought out new games with a retro spirit. I am personally involved in the development of a few games like that, and they will certainly make their strong appearance on GOG in 2026.”