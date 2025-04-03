Support VGC

It’s finally confirmed: Nintendo Switch 2 supports Nvidia DLSS

Nintendo Switch 2 supports Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology, the company has finally confirmed.

The next-gen Nintendo console has been long expected to support the popular feature, which uses AI to upscale games to a higher resolution without a significant performance penalty, and Nvidia confirmed the support on Thursday, even though it wasn’t mentioned in this week’s big Switch 2 Direct.

Switch 2 is powered by a custom NVIDIA processor and an NVIDIA GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores.

“The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds,” Nvidia said.

“Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality.

“Tensor Cores also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming.”

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct took place on Wednesday, providing a wealth of information about the Switch 2 hardware and software. We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know about Nintendo’s next system. 

VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following the Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

