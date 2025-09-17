‘It’s been too long, Sam Fisher’: Netflix reveals the full Season 1 trailer for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Netflix has released the Season 1 trailer for its upcoming animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

The show, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 14, stars Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, Scream, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as the voice of series protagonist Sam Fisher.

The series was produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad serving as lead writer and executive producer.

Schreiber stars alongside Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, The Sandman) and Joel Oulette (Trickster) in the animated adaptation of the Ubisoft game series.

“In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend,” the show’s description reads. “Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.”

It’s been too long, Sam Fisher. Catch the trailer for Splinter Cell Deathwatch, the new animated series from the writer of the John Wick franchise. Premiering October 14 only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AmRQmHz0Ro — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 17, 2025

Ubisoft officially announced in December 2021 that it was working on a remake of the original Splinter Cell, the stealth action game which was first released in 2002 as an Xbox exclusive.

The project, which is being led by Ubisoft Toronto, is using the Snowdrop engine and “will draw from the rich canvas of the brand”, featuring a rewritten story designed to appeal to a new generation of players.

By making it to release, Netflix’s animated series has fared better than the live-action Splinter Cell movie, which was originally announced back in 2012 with Tom Hardy playing Sam Fisher.

Last year producer Basil Iwanyk, who signed on for the Splinter Cell project in 2013, suggested that it was no longer happening, saying there were “a million different versions of it” but they “couldn’t get it right, script-wise, budget-wise”.

An eight-part radio drama called Splinter Cell: Firewall aired on BBC Radio 4 in the UK in 2022, with Andonis Anthony (The Archers) in the role of Sam Fisher.