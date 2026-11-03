Itch mass deletes ‘AI slop’, lets users filter out any AI assisted games

Indie games platform Itch.io has added a new feature that lets users filter out any games made using generative AI.

The new filter will remove any game that has a generative AI disclosure from search results. Itch mandates that games containing generative AI content carry the disclosure, explaining exactly how AI was used in the game’s development.

Steam has a similar mandate, but does not currently allow users to filter out any games that carry it. This proved particularly problematic during the recent Steam Next Fest, as many developers complained that their titles drowned in a sea of games made using AI.

“Just deleted a couple terabytes of AI slop,” reads a post on Itch’s Bluesky page. The site then goes on to explain that it was specifically AI spam that was targeted: “Just because you can upload 10 terabytes of poorly optimised AI-generated models doesn’t mean you should upload 10 terabytes of poorly optimised AI-generated models.”

Shortly after this, Itch unveiled the new feature that adds a “no AI” filter when searching for games.

In order to better control what you see, we're adding Generative AI disclosure filtering to few more places on the site where it was critically lacking, including our search results page — itch.io (@itch.io) 2026-11-03T04:41:20.641Z

This appears to have been received mostly well by the community, but some wish Itch would go further and roll out an outright ban on any game using generative AI assets. Right now, it seems that the only AI creations being banned are those released in bulk, spamming the site with “AI slop”.

Any outright AI ban does present some logistical issues. For instance, a line would have to be drawn on when a game is an “AI game”, as that could encompass everything from low-quality games coded entirely using AI, to releases that used generative AI during development.

For instance, Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was found to contain AI-generated art assets at launch, which the developer says were there as a placeholder. These were removed in a patch, but it was enough for the game to have its Indie Game Awards prize rescinded.

In any case, the ongoing discourse surrounding generative AI in game development poses a significant issue for storefronts such as Itch and Steam. The only major storefront that doesn’t seem too concerned is Epic Games Store, as Epic Games even released a new launcher that it admits is “vibe coded” by AI.