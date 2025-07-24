Itch.io has hidden its entire NSFW games library, as payment providers pressure stores

Indie digital game store Itch.io has deindexed its entire NSFW (Not Safe for Work) games library from its store. This comes as payment providers have begun scrutinizing NSFW content on platforms such as Steam.

While the extent of the changes to the platform isn’t currently known, a statement confirms that Itch.Io is working rapidly to change the way it platforms explicit content.

This comes less than a week after Steam introduced a new set of guidelines banning previously permitted explicit content from its platform.

The issue began earlier this year when a game titled No Mercy, which promised players they could “become every woman’s worst nightmare,” and featured content including sexual violence and incest, was briefly published on Steam and Itch.io.

The game was widely condemned, with many calling for its removal from these platforms. Itch.Io banned the title, however, it remained on Steam.

The game’s developer, Zerat Games, defended No Mercy in a widely-mocked open letter, writing, “People created videos and spoke with great conviction about things that weren’t in (the game),” the developer wrote. “Better yet, do some work yourself instead of blindly chasing views.”

The letter concluded with Zerat Games announcing it was pulling the game from digital platforms. This came as Steam was being roundly lobbied by industry bodies to step in and remove the title.

Now, Itch.Io has stated that due to pressure from the group Collective Shout, which issued an open letter to payment processors demanding that they cease supporting online platforms that host explicit games, they have removed all adult games from their search and browse features while determining the next steps.

In a statement, Itchi.io said, “This is a time-critical moment” for the platform. The company also apologised for not being able to warn NSFW game developers of the changes, saying that it was “not realistic” to provide advanced warning.

“We are currently conducting a comprehensive audit of content to ensure we can meet the requirements of our payment processors. Pages will remain deindexed as we complete our review. Once this review is complete, we will introduce new compliance measures.

“For NSFW pages, this will include a new step where creators must confirm that their content is allowable under the policies of the respective payment processors linked to their account.”

The company has also confirmed that an unknown number of games will be removed from the platform as part of these sweeping changes.