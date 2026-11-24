Doom co-creator John Romero has spoken about the period of time when the game was associated with the Columbine high school massacre.

In April 1999, high school students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shot and killed 13 students and one teacher, and injured 20 more, in a high school in Columbine, Colorado, before killing themselves.

During the aftermath of the incident, the media looked to violent video games as one of the possible influences, citing Doom in particular, with author David Grossman referring to it as a “mass murder simulator”.

In a new interview with FRVR, Romero says he felt like Doom was used as a scapegoat for the killing, in the same way that Dungeons and Dragons had been blamed on (often fictional) cases of people dying after playing the game.

“It was kind of like ‘well, now I know how Gary Gygax felt when he made Dungeons & Dragons’,” Romero said. “So many articles about D&D about people killing themselves in tunnels, re-enacting and LARPing and stuff. And stuff that didn’t really happen, but there were a lot of people who thought that it was real.”

Romero added that while the media persistently pursued id Software developers and tried to accuse them of making software that influenced violence, he believed the reasons incidents like Columbine occurred lay elsewhere and that they weren’t bad people for making the game.

“We figured that we’re just sane people,” he said. “We didn’t do anything bad because we played D&D. I didn’t do anything bad because I listen to heavy metal. I’m making cool games. I’m not doing anything outside of work, because I’m making these games or playing this game. So it just made sense that if somebody did do anything like that, it wasn’t the game. It was something else.

“It had to do with their home life or their brain, their chemical balance or make-up or whatever. Maybe they’re bullied. I mean, people have a lot of things going on. So it was obvious to me that it was not [the game]. Don’t blame the game or heavy metal or comic books or D&D. Don’t blame any of those things. It’s something else.”

Video games remain one of the most frequently cited ‘reasons’ for violence given by commentators in the wake of tragedies, particularly school shootings in the United States.

Studies have never definitively proved a link between violent video games and real-world violence. The American Psychological Association stated in 2020 that there was “insufficient scientific evidence to support a causal link between violent video games and violent behavior”.

“Violence is a complex social problem that likely stems from many factors that warrant attention from researchers, policymakers and the public,” APA President Sandra . Shullman, PhD said at the time.

“Attributing violence to video gaming is not scientifically sound and draws attention away from other factors, such as a history of violence, which we know from the research is a major predictor of future violence.”