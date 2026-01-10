‘It wasn’t our decision’: Baldur’s Gate 3 boss explains lack of Switch 2 version

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer, Larian, has suggested that any potential Nintendo Switch 2 port of the critically acclaimed RPG is out of its hands.

The Game of the Year-winning RPG is already available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, but many fans have been asking for a Nintendo Switch 2 port, which would allow them to play it on the go with Joy-Con controllers.

In a Reddit AMA held on Friday, Larian CEO Swen Vincke was asked if Baldur’s Gate 3 will ever come to Switch 2, and if it’s even technically possible, considering the size of the RPG.

Vincke indicated that any future port was down to Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast, which it has since parted company with for its next big game, Divinity.

“We would have loved to [bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Nintendo Switch 2], but it wasn’t our decision to make,” he wrote.

While Vincke’s comments don’t rule out Wizards of the Coast putting out its own Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch 2 port, this reportedly isn’t happening. According to noted insider, NateTheHate, as of late last year, a Nintendo version isn’t in the works.

“While Larian would love to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to the Switch 2… their relationship with Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast is not healthy,” they wrote.

In the same Reddit AMA on Friday, Larian’s CEO said it would stop using generative AI to create concept art in the process of writing Divinity, following criticism of earlier confirmation that it was using the technology.