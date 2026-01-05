‘It was the game I waited my career to make’: Former ZeniMax Online boss confirms he quit following Microsoft axe

Former ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has confirmed he resigned from the studio after Microsoft cancelled its announced shooter, Project Blackbird.

Last Summer, Firor’s departure was confirmed following the sweeping Microsoft layoffs, which saw thousands of people lose their jobs, and multiple projects cancelled, including the unannounced ZeniMax Online title.

According to a Bloomberg report, Blackbird was a third-person, online looter-shooter set in a sci-fi universe. The game’s cancellation was said to have come as a shock to its development team, because it had allegedly received rave reviews from internal management meetings.

Now, speaking for the first time since his departure, former ZeniMax Online boss Firor has confirmed that the cancellation was the reason for his departure, and that he did indeed quit the company.

“The most obvious explanation is the correct one,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “Project Blackbird was the game I had waited my entire career to create, and having it canceled led to my resignation.

“My heart and thoughts are always with the impacted team members, many of whom I had worked 20+ years with, and all of whom were the most dedicated, amazingly talented group of developers in the industry.”

He added: “I cannot express deeply enough my respect and thanks for both the Elder Scrolls Online development team and the players that together comprise the most welcoming, best community in online gaming.

“I have successfully moved from the first group to the second, and now enjoy the game as an anonymous community member, and it is refreshing and fun. Long may both groups prosper!”

Frior said he hasn’t decided on his future career plans yet, but said that he’s currently advising on projects and startups in an unofficial capacity, while investing in others.

“Thanks again for all the well wishes from all of you who have stayed in touch, and I’m sure we’ll be crossing paths at industry conferences and other events at some point,” he wrote. “Hang in there everyone! It’s rough out there. But it will get better.”