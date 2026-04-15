It looks like Starfield really is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 soon

It looks like Bethesda and Xbox’s Starfield is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

As spotted by Universo Nintendo, the sci-fi RPG was recently rated for Nintendo’s console by Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information Board, all but confirming the port.

Nearly three years after its Xbox and PC debut, Starfield was finally ported to PlayStation 5 earlier this month. A Nintendo Switch 2 version, like the PS5 port, has long been rumored to be in the works.

Bethesda has already released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for Switch 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is due to release for the console next month.

Starfield’s PS5 version arrived alongside two major content drops. The first, Terran Armada, is a paid story expansion which introduces new characters, locations, enemies, quests, systems, and rewards.

The second, Free Lanes, adds free improvements to the game experience, including interplanetary travel, new encounters, new points of interest and dungeons, as well as a new land vehicle called the Moon Jumper.

However, one of the key developers behind Starfield says he doesn’t think the updates should be considered Starfield 2.0 and suggested that more support is coming in the future.

“Nothing to announce today, but there’s a lot more in the lore, things the team is excited about, things we still want to pursue,” said lead creative producer Timothy Lamb. “We’re still working on Starfield.”