It looks like Prototype could be coming back after a Steam update added new credits

An update to the Steam version of Prototype has added new credits and references to Ubisoft Connect, which could point to a re-release of the game.

The surprise update has added references to a Ubisoft Connect version of the game, something that doesn’t currently publicly exist, suggesting the game could be re-released on modern platforms.

The update also adds credits for Iron Galaxy, the prolific studio behind several notable ports including the Switch versions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Diablo 3 and Overwatch.

As pointed out by users on the game’s subreddit, the update was noticed after it broke the popular Prototype mod Prototype Fix, which is designed to fix some of the issues encountered when running the game on modern PCs.

A new test map has also been discovered within the PC version of the game, while more new credits have since been discovered, largely attributed to other Activision studios.

Iron Galaxy previously worked with Activision on the PC versions of Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. It also worked with Retro Studios on Metroid Prime Remastered and ported Sony games such as The Last of Us Part I and Part II Remastered and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC.

The studio doesn’t simply port games, however, and has released a number of its own games over the years, including Wreckateer, Divekick, Rumbleverse and most recently the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

Prototype was released in 2009 on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. Developed by Radical Entertainment and published by Activision, the action-adventure game was met with positive reviews, holding 79/100 on review aggregator Metacritic.

A second game in the series, Prototype 2, was released in 2012. Both games were released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox in 2015.