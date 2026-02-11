It looks like Marvel’s Wolverine will skip this week’s PlayStation State of Play

It looks like Marvel’s Wolverine could skip this week’s PlayStation State of Play presentation.

Marvel’s Wolverine is PlayStation‘s biggest first-party game currently planned for 2026. While Sony had previously announced that the game would launch this year, no specific date was given.

When it was announced earlier this week that Sony would hold a State of Play presentation on Thursday, many assumed that news on Wolverine and a potential release date would be included in the show.

However, it now appears that Insomniac’s next game could skip this week’s showcase.

Replying to a user on X who asked when more information about the game would be revealed, the Insomniac Games account responded, “Spring 2026.”

Of course, if Marvel’s Wolverine is included in this week’s show, it’s unlikely that an official account would confirm it ahead of what would likely be a surprise.

Spring 2026. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 10, 2026

However, it’s also possible that Insomniac is attempting to get out in front of Thursday’s show to avoid potential fan disappointment

Sony’s State of Play showcase returns this Thursday. The State of Play will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT.

Sony says the presentation will last more than 60 minutes, and will feature “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

PlayStation’s Wolverine game was announced back in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2, with Insomniac stating at the time that Wolverine was in “very early development”.