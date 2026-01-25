It looks like Atari is working on a Rayman revival for the series’ 30th anniversary

Ubisoft looks to be prepping a ‘30th anniversary’ game for the Rayman series.

That’s according to a listing that appeared this week on the Australian Classification site for ‘Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition’.

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 are listed as platforms for the unannounced game, while Atari is named as the developer and publisher.

Atari’s inclusion could potentially suggest a retro package similar to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, which was developed by its Digital Eclipse studio, or a remaster from Nightdive Studios.

Ubisoft confirmed plans for a new Rayman game in 2024, saying it had started an “exploration” to revive the franchise with its Milan and Montpellier studios. At the time, it said creator Michel Ancel, who left the company in 2020, was consulting on the project.

Then, last year, it emerged that the Mario + Rabbids studio, Ubisoft Milan, was staffing up for what it described as a “AAA” Rayman game.

The fifth and most recent entry in Ubisoft’s platforming series was 2013’s Rayman Legends, which was developed by its Montpellier studio.

More recently, Ubisoft Milan’s Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope received Rayman-themed DLC. The creative director behind the Mario + Rabbids games, Davide Soliani, has since left to form his own studio.