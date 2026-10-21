Is Control Resonant teasing Alan Wake 3? Resonant’s director explains Remedy easter egg

Control Resonant creative director Mikael Kasurinen has claimed that Control Resonant doesn’t show off a future Remedy game, despite a prominent easter egg featuring the studio’s other big franchise.

Previous games developed by Remedy Entertainment have included teases, or entire sequences from future games, but in a new interview with VGC, Control Resonant creative director Mikael Kasurinen has claimed that the latest game doesn’t follow this trend.

We asked the veteran director if players of Control Resonant had already gotten a look at what’s next from the studio.

“No… I’ll be honest, no, Kasurinen said. “Again, looking at Resonant, what was important to me is that it’s intimate in its own way and while we have… there’s some Alan Wake things happening in Resonant… but that’s the only thing.

“I wanted to make sure the game stands on its own two feet. It feels like we’re not leaving questions and mysteries, like there’s this character that leaves and then the player wonders what they’re going to do. It feels a bit more beginning, a middle point and we wrap things up.

“Sure, of course certain things will spread into future things, but we’re not like ‘hey, let’s set up a premise here and don’t take it beyond that in this game’, I don’t like doing things like that.”

The “Alan Wake stuff” that Kasurinen mentioned is a video clip that can be found in a hidden room in the game. The short, live action clip, featuring Sam Lake, Ilkka Villi (Alan Wake’s physical actor) and Matthew Porretta (Alan Wake’s voice actor), appears to tease what’s next for Remedy’s horror series. We put it to Kasurinen that fans would likely assume that this is footage from, or the premise of the next game.

“No, I mean, I think it’s a tradition already, this is what we do, we do want to plant a seed for something new. The key thing there is we do things in a way where it doesn’t feel like it’s supposed to go beyond within that experience, compared to what you see in the moment. That’s what we wanted to get right with that one, as well.”

“It’s a curious moment,” he added, chuckling.

In the same interview, Kasurinen explained why fan-favourite band The Old Gods of Asgard weren’t included.

VGC’s review of Control Resonant gave the game 5 stars.

“Control Resonant gambles on a new genre and it pays off,” reads the review. “A stellar cast and some of the strongest art direction you’ll find in a game this year make for a sequel that builds on the promise of the original, and delivers even more special moments. Make time for Control Resonant this year. You won’t regret it.”