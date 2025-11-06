‘IP holders are sitting on a wealth of content’: Analytics firm lists 18 games ripe for remake or remaster success

Data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis has identified 18 games that it says are “ripe” for a successful remake or remaster.

Earlier this week Ampere stated that video game consumers spent twice as much on remakes as remasters in the last two years.

According to its research, video game remakes and remasters released across 2024 and 2025 attracted 72.4 million players across Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, with these consumers spending some $1.4bn on premium full games and microtransactions.

Now, in a presentation discussing the subject of remakes and remasters further, Ampere Analysis senior analyst Katie Holt has listed 18 games that should sell well, were they to be remade or remastered, based on the firm’s analysis of the market and consumer behaviours and attitudes.

Holt noted that “IP holders are sitting on a wealth of content ripe for remakes and remasters” and, stressing that the list “isn’t exhaustive”, identified the following games as potential candidates:

Remake

Remaster

Batman: Arkham Origins

Bloodborne

Bully

Dragon Age Origins

The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind

Fallout: New Vegas

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remake or remaster

God of War (2005)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Far Cry

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

The presentation then chose five of these examples and broke them down further, explaining how their research identified them as prime candidates for remakes or remasters.

Suggesting that the original God of War could work as either a remake or remaster, Holt pointed out that the game was released in 2005, and that in the 20 years since then the series’ hack-and-slash gameplay has been refined, thanks to the RPG elements introduced by the 2018 reboot.

Holt noted that Ampere’s analysis finds that over 20% of players in each age group under 45 have stated that they’re fans of the God of War franchise, and that the series still has an active community, with a peak of 11.45 million monthly active users in November 2022 when God of War: Ragnarok was released and a still “healthy” 2.4 million users in September 2025.

She also warned, however, that simply remaking the game wasn’t a guaranteed success. “Fans praised both combat and narrative for the earlier God of War titles, and deviating too far from these could cause backlash from the original fans,” she said.

“However, expanding the narrative and cinematics, and updating some gameplay elements may broaden the title’s appeal.”

Bloodborne was another highlighted example. Ampere has highlighted that as a potential candidate for a remaster rather than a remake, with Holt noting that as it was a PS4 title, player preferences “have not seen a massive shift” since last generation, “so a gameplay or narrative overhaul is not necessary”.

However, because “all ages under 45 over-represent in their enjoyment of the Dark Souls franchise”, and because Elden Ring‘s monthly active users peaked at 14.4 million, Ampere believes this shows an appetite for a Bloodborne remaster.

“Players enjoy the eerie atmosphere and gothic aesthetic, so to capture this essence fans would enjoy a faithful remaster,” Holt explained.

Ampere also highlighted the original Fallout and Fallout New Vegas, stating that they would be suitable for a remake and remaster respectively. It notes that the series peaked at 16.8 million active monthly users in April 2024 following the debut of the Fallout TV series.

Holted noted that the original 1997 Fallout game was a PC exclusive and that “the control system, user interface and combat may be considered outdated by some” today, along with its limited voice acting and its technical constraints holding back any major interactive dialogue systems.

Pointing out that the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 shows there’s still a modern appetite for similar RPGs, Holt says a remake would be necessary, suggesting: “Significantly gameplay adjustments would be needed to bring the title in line with modern gamer expectations, but rich role-playing elements should remain as a focal point to maintain the original essence.”

Fallout New Vegas, however, would only need a remaster in Ampere’s opinion, because the game’s “narrative legacy comes from its consequence-driven dialogue choices”, meaning it needs a visual overhaul more than a mechanical or narrative one. “Bringing the graphics to modern platforms would encourage original fans to revisit the title,” Holt said.

Finally, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past was identified as a remake candidate, with Holt noting that 17% of all players are fans of the series, and 54% of fans are aged between 25 and 44.

“While you could make a strong case for a number of titles in its catalogue,” Holt said, “we have decided to focus on A Link to the Past as a remake candidate,” noting that while long-time fans consider it one of the best in the series’ history, “its dungeon and world design can be considered outdated, and the narrative is relatively linear by today’s standards”.

Searching for “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past remake” on Reddit returns 48,200 results, Ampere’s analysis shows, and the company has suggested that Nintendo could take a “faithful retro-modern approach” to the remake, similar to that used for the Link’s Awakening remake in 2019.

Ampere’s analysis earlier this week found that across 42 titles examined (15 remakes and 27 remasters released between January 2024 and September 2025), global spending on an average remake was more than twice that of the average remaster at 2.2x.

However, Ampere acknowledges that while the data suggests remakes can rejuvenate classic IP and attract new audiences, “they require substantially higher investment in development, marketing, and time.”

Remasters, by contrast, “offer faster turnaround and lower cost — but generally deliver less engagement,” it says.