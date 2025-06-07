IO is building a Hitman co-op game, Stone & Knight

IO Interactive is working on a new Hitman co-op experience, Stone & Knight.

Announced during a showcase in Los Angeles on Friday, the new mode will have two players taking on missions as Stone and Knight, who previously appeared in the Hitman Sniper co-op mode.

Speaking at the event, IO said the co-op experience will “challenge you to rethink your approach now that you’re going to play as a duo”. It added: “It’s still early days, but we can’t wait to be back with more news on Hitman co-op soon.”

The co-op experience is the latest in several announcements made by IO Interactive, which is heavily promoting its new publishing business in Los Angeles.

During the Summer Game Fest live event, it announced that the character Le Chiffre from Casino Royale is available now as an elusive target in Hitman. The role of Le Chiffre is once again being portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, who played the character in the 2006 movie.

In addition, Build A Rocket Boy and IO Interactive confirmed that Agent 47 will feature as a playable character in a post-launch mission for MindsEye.

Set to release this July, the MindsEye x Hitman collaboration mission will be created with Build A Rocket Boy’s Game Creation System, a tool that allows players to build custom games.