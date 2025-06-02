IO Interactive’s Bond game is called 007 First Light, with a reveal set this week

IO Interactive has confirmed the name of its upcoming James Bond game.

The Hitman studio’s game will be called 007 First Light, but no further information has been provided as yet.

Players may not have long to wait for more details, however, as IO says First Light will get a “game reveal this week”.

While it hasn’t been clarified when the game will be revealed, the most likely contender is the Summer Game Fest showcase on Friday, June 6.

According to IO, the game’s reveal “will give a world premiere look at 007 First Light, featuring never-before-seen footage, and start a new era for James Bond in video games”.

IO’s Bond game, previously known as Project 007, was announced via a short CGI trailer back in November 2020, quickly followed by a number of job listings on the studio’s website seeking “elite talent” to join the development team.

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025

Studio CEO Hakan Abrak stated back in January 2021 that the game won’t lean on previous Bond movies or actors, and that IO instead intends to build a James Bond universe from scratch.

In an interview last October, Abrak said players wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information, telling IGN that the game’s production was “going amazingly well”.

“I know it was a little teaser, not a lot of information, but there’s a lot of cool stuff coming up,” he said. “We are also very excited and when we are ready with that, we’ll be opening up.”

Abrak also said he hoped the game could become the first entry in a trilogy, adding: “Equally important and exciting, it’s a new Bond. It’s a Bond we built from ground up for gamers.

“It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers, a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with.”