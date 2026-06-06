IO Interactive reveals content roadmap for 007: First Light

IO Interactive has revealed a Year One Content roadmap for 007: First Light.

Last night at Summer Game Fest 2026, it was announced that a new mission, Bawma Will Return, will be coming to the game later in the year, and now more details have been confirmed. Lenny Kravitz will be reprising his role as Bawma.

In addition, the game will be getting a new visual upgrade for PC, a Nintendo Switch 2 launch, and even more in-game content.

Here’s a full list of all content revealed for 007: First Light’s Year One, though no release dates have been announced.

Tac Sim: New challenge and upgrade

New Update: Path Tracing (PC, requires GeForce RTX GPU)

Coming To: Nintendo Switch 2

New Gadget: The G2 Glasses

Game Mode: New Game+ Campaign

New Mission: Bawma Will Return

These features are on top of Wishlist Milestone 5, the Photo Mode, and a mysterious James Bond Day Reward.

The most exciting pieces for fans of the game are absolutely the G2 Glasses, New Game+, and the Bawma Will Return mission. It remains to be seen how the G2 Glasses will alter encounters throughout Bond’s adventure, but we’ll probably find out when the NG+ mode launches and we return to the game.

IO Interactive announced today that 007: First Light has sold 2.7 million units in its first week on sale, marking it as the publisher’s fastest-selling game ever.