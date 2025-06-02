IO Interactive announces its first showcase featuring Hitman, 007 First Light and MindsEye

IO Interactive has announced that it will be hosting a showcase to show its upcoming games.

The IOI Showcase, which will mark the first time the developer / publisher has hosted such an event, will take place on June 6.

IO has an in-person event taking place in LA during Summer Game Fest, and the IOI Showcase stream will be broadcast from this event.

According to IO, the event will focus on new detailers for Hitman: World of Assassination, MindsEye and the recently re-announced 007 First Light.

The event is set to feature “trailers, announcements, gameplay demos, and a live Q&A with key figures from IO Interactive, Build A Rocket Boy, and more”, as well as a look at the studio’s proprietary game engine, Glacier. “Additional surprises” and special guests are also promised for the show.

“This event celebrates our 25-years history with the Hitman franchise and shares an in-depth look at the diverse future of our studio,” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said in a statement. “We’ve prepared some truly exciting surprises.”

Earlier, IO confirmed that its upcoming James Bond game, which had previously been known simply as Project 007, will be called 007 First Light.

Although no further information has been provided as yet, IO also said 007 First Light would be getting a “game reveal this week”, which it now emerges will take place at the IOI Showcase.

Join us for the first ever IOI SHOWCASE on June 6th 6:00PM PDT. Set your reminders and don’t miss out on the exclusive reveals and information straight from the team!https://t.co/hT8nSPtKMM pic.twitter.com/Cpm32EQ5Gv — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 2, 2025

IO’s Bond game, previously known as Project 007, was announced via a short CGI trailer back in November 2020, quickly followed by a number of job listings on the studio’s website seeking “elite talent” to join the development team.

Hitman: World of Assassination is a rebranded version of 2021’s Hitman 3, with all the content from 2016’s Hitman and 2018’s Hitman 2 included. A Signature Edition of the game is set to release on Switch 2 on the console’s June 5 launch date, featuring extra content including all Hitman 2 Expansion Pack and Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack DLC.

MindsEye is the debut title from Build a Rocket Boy, the Edinburgh-based studio led by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. Originally planned to be part of a wider-ranging game creation platform called Everywhere, MindsEye is now being released as a standalone adventure.