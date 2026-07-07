IO confirms it will continue Project Fantasy independently after Xbox split

IO Interactive has confirmed it will continue working on Project Fantasy after the end of its financial partnership with Microsoft.

Project Fantasy is an RPG that has been in development for some time at IO Interactive. Last week, amidst uncertainty at Microsoft, which this week led to thousands of job cuts, IO announced that it ended its relationship with the financial backer of Project Fantasy, later confirmed to be Microsoft.

Now, in a statement, the 007 First Light developer has confirmed it will continue working on the project.

“Following the end of our external finance partnership on Project Fantasy, IOI has regained full ownership of the project and our IP. We will continue to develop and fund it independently amongst our other projects.”

Later in the statement, IO describes the changes taking place across the developer, including the recent closure of the IO Istanbul studio.

“With this context, we had to find a new balance for the long-term future of the studio, focused on the success of our main internal core titles instead of external projects and potential mobile game derivatives.

“This has meant making changes as well as proposing changes across our studios: the closure of our Istanbul studio and starting a process to part ways with colleagues who have been a meaningful part of what makes IOI what it is.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting those affected as best we can through this period. If you are aware of any opportunities within your network, we would be genuinely grateful for any support you can offer to any of the talented people across IOI who might be looking for new opportunities.

“These are hard, but necessary decisions, in order to retain the long-term future of IO Interactive as one of the very few fully independent AAA developer and publisher, as well as to give Project Fantasy the best possible foundation to succeed under our own passion and direction. Project Fantasy is a game, a world, and an IP that we are wholly committed to, and we cannot wait to share the love with you.”

In April 2021, Windows Central first claimed that IO had teamed up with Microsoft to work on a new “dragon-themed IP” which the platform holder was expected to publish as a first-party Xbox exclusive. Then in 2023, IO itself confirmed that it was working on an online fantasy RPG.

“We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG,” the company said. “A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come.”