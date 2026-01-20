IO celebrates Hitman 3’s fifth anniversary by announcing cross-progression for World of Assassination

IO Interactive has announced that Hitman: World of Assassination will be getting cross-progression next month.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Hitman 3, which in 2023 was then rebranded Hitman: World of Assassination, adding the content from Hitman and Hitman 2.

“On this day, exactly 5 years ago, Hitman 3 launched worldwide for our players to experience, as the final chapter of the World of Assassination trilogy,” IO said in a statement on its website.

“As part of that special milestone, it was also important for Hitman to equip its players with a sense of continuity by allowing everyone to bring forward their established progression from previous parts.”

To mark the occasion, IO has announced that cross-progression will be added to World of Assassination on February 3, meaning players will be able to share the same save progress across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, Windows Store, Steam, Epic Games Store and iOS versions.

“Since the release of Hitman: World of Assassination, it has been our wish to enable this feature for players to be able to carry on their in-game progression, whatever the device you play on, and even more so since World of Assassination is now playable on more than 10 different platforms,” IO said.

“Whether you’re switching from console to PC, playing on multiple devices, or changing to a new platform, your progression will now follow you, from the 3rd of February onwards, no matter where you choose to play.”

Mark your calendars 📅, Cross-Progression is coming to HITMAN World of Assassination on February 3rd.



Your progression will now follow you no matter where you choose to play. 💻🎮⌨️🖱️



Get all the details on the upcoming release in our blog post and let us know which platform… pic.twitter.com/FuAAMedCU4 — HITMAN (@Hitman) January 20, 2026

IO notes that experience, player level, challenges, location mastery, unlocks and inventory, achievements / trophies, Freelancer mode progression and Campaign story progress will all be shared in cross-progression.

DLC content, however, will only appear on the platforms where that DLC is owned. “To access specific locations, missions, or DLC items on another platform, you must own that content on that platform,” IO says. “If you do not own a piece of content on a platform, you will not have access to it, or its associated unlocks there, even if you unlocked them elsewhere.”

The Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 Carryover system – which enabled Hitman 2 players to move their progression over to Hitman 3 – will end on February 3 to make way for the new cross-progression feature, so any Hitman 2 players who still haven’t moved their progress over to Hitman: World of Assassination are advised to do so before then.