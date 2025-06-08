InXile’s first-person steampunk RPG Clockwork Revolution gets a 5-minute gameplay trailer

Xbox has revealed a five-minute gameplay trailer for Clockwork Revolution.

The game, which is described by developer InXile Entertainment as a “time-bending steampunk first-person RPG”, will be released “in due time”.

“Welcome to the Tangle, the slums of Avalon and home to you, Morgan Vanette, and your gang the Rotten Row Hooligans,” the game’s updated description reads.

“After discovering that the ruthless Lady Ironwood has altered history – using time travel to enrich herself while keeping Avalon’s people poor and powerless – you’re thrust into an adventure across time to turn back the clock and right Ironwood’s wrongs – however you see fit.”

Clockwork Revolution was originally revealed two years ago, with its debut trailer also saying it would be “coming in due time” back then.

Development on Clockwork Revolution has been led by game director Chad Moore and principal designer Jason Anderson, who previously created steampunk RPG Arcanum.

“Clockwork Revolution takes place in the vibrant Victorian-era metropolis of Avalon, where steam trains fly overhead, wealthy industrialists replace their limbs with ornate clockwork prosthetics, and mechanical servants fulfill their masters’ every whim,” the game’s original 2023 description read.

“But this new age of wonders holds a dark secret – it’s been carefully constructed by the ruthless Lady Ironwood. Through use of a time travel device, she’s changed key moments in Avalon’s history, keeping the working class struggling in the slums and factories, while bringing herself immense wealth and power. That’s where you come in.”