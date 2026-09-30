Introducing the VGC Live in Glasgow 2026 T-shirt, available for pre-order now

Heading to our first-ever live show in Glasgow next month? You can now pre-order our limited-edition event T-shirt.

Those heading to our show in Glasgow can pre-purchase the T-shirt now and collect it at the show. This helps us ensure we have enough stock of each size for everyone who wants one. The T-shirt will also be on sale on the night, though stock will be limited.

You can pre-order the t-shirt at the VGC Store.

Note: This is a pre-order for in-person collection ONLY. No t-shirts will be shipped. Please do not purchase if you’re not coming to the show.

VGC Live will take place on Friday, October 16. You can buy the final handful of tickets for the show directly from Oran Mor here.

Join the cast of VGC: The Video Game Podcast, Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson for a live edition of the show, featuring special guests, prizes, and the chance to play against the VGC crew in gaming trivia.

Glasgow’s Oran Mor is one of the city’s most popular and well-loved venues. Located in Glasgow’s West End near the Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Oran Mor was first founded as the Kelvinside Free Church in 1862.

Previous artists to have played Oran Mor include Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Limmy, and The Football Ramble.

VGC Live is an 18+ event, and a ticket will be required to attend.