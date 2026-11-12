Intergalactic is ‘in the last stage of production’ where it’s playable and being refined, Neil Druckmann says

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is now in “the last stage of production”, director and writer Neil Druckmann says.

The next game from The Last of Us and Uncharted studio Naughty Dog is set to be fully revealed next year, but in a recent appearance on Comic Creators Block Party 2026, Druckmann said the game was now playable and at the stage where the team is adding polish to is.

Host Patton Oswalt asked Druckmann how the game was doing, and while Druckmann was hesitant to reveal too much about it, he did at least give an update on its status.

“It’s our venture into sci-fi, and we’ve only teased it so I can’t say too much about it,” Druckmann said. “But we’re kind of at the last stage of production, where we can play it, and we’re refining and polishing it, and I can’t wait to show it to the world.”

Speaking more about the sort of game Intergalactic will be, Druckmann explained that it pulled from all the studio’s past knowledge.

“We’ve been doing The Last of Us and Uncharted since 2005, and those are relatively grounded IPs, as far as they take place on our planet,” he said. “And something we’ve been really hungry for is to go sci-fi, which we haven’t done since… I don’t know if you’re familiar with it, but we used to have a game franchise called Jak and Daxter.

“With this one, we really wanted to take everything we learned from that franchise – which is sci-fi, fantasy – the kind of pulp action adventure stuff we learned with Uncharted, the more kind of serious drama we got in The Last of Us, and it really is a combination of those free franchises.

“And we really wanted to expand our deep gameplay system. Like, can we sustain the cinematic storytelling we’re used to doing, and go even deeper with gameplay systems?”

In September, Druckmann confirmed that Naughty Dog will “fully reveal” Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet next year, and that work has started on new The Last of Us projects.

“The team is heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet,” Druckmann said at the time.

“There’s an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we’re stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory. But…we need to cook for just a little bit longer.”

He continued: “So we want to set expectations: we’re going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We’ll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan’s wild sci-fi adventure.”