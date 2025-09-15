Insomniac’s Wolverine is reportedly coming next year, followed by a Venom spin-off

Insomniac’s missing-in-action Wolverine game is reportedly slated for a 2026 release, followed by the long-rumored Venom spin-off game.

The Wolverine game was announced way back in September 2021, as was Insomniac’s recently released Spider-Man 2, at which point it was claimed that the former was in “very early development”.

While it takes place in the same universe as the studio’s Spider-Man games, Wolverine is billed as a standalone title. Since it was first announced, nothing has been officially shown from the game.

However, speculation around the title intensified following the devastating Insomniac hack, which saw playable builds of the game spread online, and hundreds of documents about the game’s release date leaked.

According to Mp1st, which has a history of reporting accurate information about unreleased video games, Wolverine is currently scheduled for next year. In the same report, it’s claimed that a spin-off game focused on Venom is planned to follow Wolverine’s release.

2023’s Spider-Man 2 featured an extended sequence that saw the player play as Venom, complete with a bespoke move-set and movement abilities, leading many at the time to assume that a spin-off game based on the character was coming.

At the time, Insomniac senior narrative director Jon Paquette said that the studio would listen to what the fans wanted regarding any spin-offs from the main series.

Insomniac’s last release was Spider-Man 2, which was praised by critics and fans. “Marvel Spider-Man 2 is an incredibly confident sequel and one of 2023’s best games,” according to VGC’s 5-star review.

In 2024, Insomniac confirmed that the game will receive no additional story content, despite plans for now-cancelled DLC.