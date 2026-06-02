Insomniac premieres 7 minutes of Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have premiered more than seven minutes of Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay.

Shown during a State of Play on Tuesday, the footage features other X-Men characters, including Mystique and Sabretooth.

“Let’s not mince words: Marvel’s Wolverine is a brutal, violent, and action-packed single-player adventure from our team at Insomniac Games, in collaboration with Marvel Games,” wrote community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza.

“To set up our Extended Gameplay Trailer, Logan is tailing a group of mutants that have been hunted and captured by the Reavers, a guns-for-hire cybernetic militia. The Reavers have plans to deliver the mutants to their client, Bolivar Trask – a billionaire industrialist driven by a fanatical belief in human superiority. We also introduce another major player in Logan’s journey: Jean Grey, a powerful telekinetic and emergent leader of the captured mutants.

“The situation is dire and help is limited. Mutants live in the shadows fearful of those hunting them, while the rest of society lives unaware of their existence. The only ones potentially capable of protecting their own is Team X, a last-stand mutant task force facing its darkest hour, which Logan rejoins after leaving three years prior. For the mutants, the fight for survival is theirs alone.”

Marvel’s Wolverine will release for PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.

Wolverine is PlayStation‘s biggest first-party game currently planned for 2026. Although it was announced nearly five years ago, the first gameplay wasn’t shown until last September.

“You can probably picture what Marvel’s Wolverine is going to be,” VGC wrote in a recent Wolverine preview. “It’s a third-person hack-and-slash action game. What’s left to be seen is the scale of the world, and how Insomniac will handle the transition from a huge open-world New York to what appears to be much smaller, level-based encounters.

“The gameplay trailer shows a lot of environmental destruction and some level of traversal through areas, so it’s possible we’re looking at more of a Yakuza-style set of condensed open zones, which would serve as the location of side missions, and hold plenty of places to hide collectibles, a staple of Insomniac’s games.”