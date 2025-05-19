Injustice 3 could be in development, according to a MultiVersus dataminer

The development of a third game in the Injustice series is being teased by a MultiVersus dataminer.

An account that had a history of posting information about MultiVersus content before it was officially revealed has teased that a new game in the Injustice franchise is in development.

“Multiversus shutting down is an injustice, then doing it all again is another injustice,” reads the post on X from MultiverSusie.

“Leaving me without any leaks is yet again another injustice,” they continued. MultiverSusie then followed up with a reply reading “3.”

Both MultiVersus and Injustice are games publisher by Warner Bros Games, which may explain how MultiverSusie has seemingly been able to acquire data on the latter.

The first two Injustice games were developed by NetherRealm, the Warner Bros-owned studio behind the Mortal Kombat series. A ‘Definitive Edition’ of Mortal Kombat 1 was recently released, implying that no more DLC is planned for the game.

Injustice and Injustice 2 were fighting games based in the DC Universe. They served as a pseudo-follow-up to Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, though the Injustice games didn’t feature Mortal Kombat characters. Loved by fans for their story modes, the two games were critically well-received, if less popular than NetherRealm’s other fighting franchise.

The last game in the series, Injustice 2, was released in 2017.

Warner Bros. Games has faced a difficult few years, as outside of one massive hit in Hogwarts Legacy, the company has struggled to produce successful games.

Since its release in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 34 million copies, with a sequel to the game currently in development.

Warner announced in February that it was closing three internal game development studios and cancelling its Wonder Woman game to focus on Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat and DC.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War studio Monolith Productions was shut down, with its in-development Wonder Woman game being axed. MultiVersus studio Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego, were also closed.

Warner Bros. Interactive’s president, David Haddad, left his position after 12 years at the division.

The announcement followed a challenging year for Warner’s games division, which included the commercial failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the disappointing relaunch and subsequent cancellation of Multiversus.