Infamous director says he’d love to revisit the series, but Sucker Punch is busy with Ghost of Yotei

The director of the Infamous PlayStation series has said he’d love to revisit the franchise one day, but suggested that no such plans are currently on the table.

Sucker Punch game designer Nate Fox, who also helmed Ghost of Tsushima and the upcoming Yotei, was asked by Game Informer if he’d like to one day revisit the action series.

Fox said that while he’d love to work on more Infamous content, Sucker Punch is currently focused on developing one game at a time.

“I would love to work on more Infamous. I would love to see a trilogy rerelease, but Sucker Punch is a one game at a time shop, and right now we are very focused on finishing Ghost of Yōtei,” he said.

The last entry in the Infamous series was Infamous Second Son, which was released in 2014, starring Troy Baker. Follow-up DLC, Infamous Last Light was later released and received a separate retail release.

Since Infamous, Sucker Punch has developed Ghost of Tsushima, the critically praised samurai game set on the Japanese island of Tsushima.

Fox discussed Ghost of Yotei in VGC’s own interview with the director this week, including his thoughts on balancing historical accuracy and creative liberty in the game, which is set in Hokkaido in 1603.

“Our game is very inspired by history, but we are not making a stone-for-stone recreation,” he said.

“Our game is a work of fiction. However, we do want to make the world feel authentic and be very respectful to the cultures that existed there. Thankfully, we are a part of Sony. So we have a lot of colleagues in Tokyo who really help us out, who give us a lot of guidance.