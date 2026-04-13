Indonesia’s ratings board just leaked huge spoilers for 007: First Light and other unreleased games

Indonesia’s games ratings board has accidentally leaked significant story spoilers for unreleased games, including 007: First Light.

This weekend, it was discovered that a security flaw with the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) had left gameplay footage exposed for many unreleased games, which were submitted privately for the purposes of classification.

That includes over an hour of spoiler-filled footage for IO Interactive’s 007: First Light, which VGC has verified is being circulated online, including what appears to be the ending of the game.

The leaked footage also includes unreleased gameplay from Bandai Namco’s Echoes of Aincrad, including cut-scenes that appear to show significant story moments. So those looking to avoid spoilers for either title may want to set social media filters.

Notably, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Konami’s Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse were also part of the leak, though at the time of publishing, no footage appears to have been circulated online.

According to reports, the IGRS leak also exposed thousands of email addresses belonging to game developers.

The mishap will come as a big disappointment for IO Interactive in particular, which understandably will feel aggrieved that story spoilers for its big narrative Bond game are now in the wild, more than six weeks ahead of its May 27 release.

The game – which is being framed as an origin story – will star Patrick Gibson as an inexperienced 26-year-old Bond, as he takes on an MI6 mission which will grant him 00 status if he’s successful.

Game developers typically submit content to global classification boards that they feel is relevant to the decision process of rating their games, such as sequences featuring swear words, gambling, nudity, or violence.