Indie developer’s PS5 game trailer is flooded with anti-Sony comments over disc backlash

An indie developer has said their excitement at launching a game on PS5 was damped by anti-Sony comments appearing under its launch trailer.

New Zealand studio Eat Pant Games has released Teeto, a 3D platformer about a blob and a bunny who have to stop a shadowy corruption from spreading across the world.

A launch trailer for the game was posted on the official PlayStation YouTube account, as often happens when new games arrive on the platform.

The studio has noted on Bluesky, however, that after being excited to see the trailer had received more than 400 comments, they quickly realised they were almost all related to Sony‘s recent announcement that it will no longer be releasing games on disc from January 2028.

“Omg! our game just launched and PlayStation posted our launch trailer!” the studio’s message wrote. “400 comments whaaaaaat! I wonder what people think of our game? Oh… oh no.”

Me: omg! our game just launched and PlayStation posted our launch trailer! 400 comments whaaaaaat! I wonder what people think of our game??Oh… oh no#indiegame #gamedev #ps5 — EPG - Teeto OUT NOW! (@eatpantgames.com) 2026-07-16T07:45:04.007Z

At the time of writing the video has 405 comments, with examples including “don’t let them destroy our future”, “we will not be silent – keep discs alive” and “we want to own our physical games”.

The trailer has also received a large number of downvotes. Although downvotes are no longer visible on YouTube without the use of browser extensions, players have still been downvoting it anyway – the trailer currently has 950 downvotes, versus just 259 upvotes.

Every new trailer is affected

Teeto’s trailer is far from the only one affected by this. Practically every video uploaded onto the official PlayStation YouTube channel in recent days – including trailers for Mai: Child of Ages, Where Winds Meet, Moss: The Forgotten Relic, Farming Camp and The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu – all have significantly more downvotes than upvotes, and comments sections almost entirely filled with people asking for discs.

Even big-budget and critically acclaimed titles are being affected. A new Spider-Man trailer for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has 5,100 downvotes versus 1,700 upvotes and more than 1,100 comments mostly talking about Sony’s decision.

Another new trailer, for the Kortz Center Heist content in GTA Online, has received 3,100 downvotes and 675 upvotes, with more than 1,200 comments including “now we need a heist to get the physical discs from Sony’s headquarters”.

A launch trailer for the newly released Denshattack, which currently has a Metacritic score of 88, also has 1,300 downvotes and 453 upvotes, along with around 450 comments including “preserve this game with a physical disc release” and “cool game, I still want a physical disc”.

A petition on Change.org to get Sony to reverse its decision currently has more than 320,000 signatures, but it appears unlikely that it will have any impact, as the company’s largest production site in Austria is already preparing to move away from manufacturing discs.

Sony has has invested around €30 million in new equipment designed for making optical microlenses at the site instead, and has already started training its staff to work on it.