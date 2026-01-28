Indie dev who turned to social media to lengthen their game’s credits ended up taking 300 hours to add 60,000 names

An indie developer who turned to social media to ask for names to add to their game’s credits soon bit off more than they could chew.

Japanese developer Connected Shadow Games was putting the finishing touches to their indie horror game Twilight Moonflower, but didn’t like that their credits sequence was so short.

They took to X, asking followers to put their name forward to be added to a special section in the credits, expecting around 100 people to reply.

“Urgent Recruitment,” they posted on X last November (via machine translation). “Currently, I’m working on the ending for a game, but since it’s being made by just a few people, the content is overwhelmingly short.

“So, if you’re okay with having your name listed, please give this a like. Seriously, I’ll list everyone. Length-wise, I need about 100 more people.”

The claim that they would list everyone would turn out to be a mistake, as the tweet went viral in Japan and ended up receiving around 60,000 likes.

Rather than simply taking the first 100 likes and crediting them, the developer kept to their word and added around 60,000 names to their game’s credits, which now last around half an hour.

This week (as spotted by Automaton) they posted an update on X, writing: “Sorry to keep you waiting! The ending of the horror game, which received about 60,000 applications, is finally complete, so I’ll show you a part of it. By the way, if you watch it all without skipping, it’ll take a full 30 minutes.”

In a separate post explaining the amount of work involved, the developer wrote: “To get even a little bit of recognition for my self-made game, I made a promise to include everyone who liked it in the ending credits, and as a result around 60,000 people gathered, but I managed to include seemingly every single one of them through sheer willpower, taking over 300 hours.”