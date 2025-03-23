Indiana Jones PS5 release date is being announced on Monday, insider says

The release date for the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be revealed on Monday.

That’s according to industry insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy and near-flawless track record of regularly leaking new hardware and software information before it’s officially announced.

According to billbil-kun, the game will be announced on March 24 in both Standard and Premium Editions. The Premium Edition – which will reportedly be available in both digital and physical versions – will offer two days early access, The Order of Giants story DLC, a digital art book and a Temple of Doom outfit.

Pre-ordering the game will earn players the Last Crusade Pack, which includes a Lion Tamer Whip and Traveling Suit Outfit.

Billbil-kun also says that, like the Xbox Series X version, both physical editions of the PS5 version will come with a disc (but will require an internet connection to complete the installation).

Last week another insider, citing French retail sources, claimed that the PS5 version of the game would be released on April 17, but that has still to be fully confirmed.

Microsoft officially announced back in August 2024 that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would eventually be coming to PlayStation 5, but didn’t give a release date at the time beyond Spring 2025.

As such, the Xbox version, which was released on December 9, 2024, has at least enjoyed a few months of console exclusivity before Sony‘s console receives the game.

Microsoft said in January that the Xbox and PC versions of the game – which were available to buy or as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – had attracted over four million players.

The game has been well received by critics, earning scores of 86 (console) and 87 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic.