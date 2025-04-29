Indiana Jones is selling well on PS5, but isn’t in the top 15 most played games

Despite being a sales success since its release on PlayStation 5, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle didn’t manage to crack the top 15 of the most-played PlayStation 5 games during the week of its release.

According to data from Circana analyst Matt Piscatella, despite the game being the best-selling PlayStation 5 game during its release week, that didn’t translate to the kind of player numbers seen by live service titles, which have dominated these charts for years.

“The big live-service games are sucking the air out of the market,” Piscatella said, which he calls one of the “biggest challenges” of the modern console game market.

Circana Player Engagement Tracker - Top 15 Titles by Total Weekly Active Users (Not Concurrent) - W/E Apr 19, 2025- RuneScape: Dragonwilds debuts in top 10 on both Steam US and CAN- Crime Scene Cleaner ranks 11th on XBX with Game Pass launch- Hogwarts Legacy jumps from 32nd on 13th with PS+ add — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T15:31:29.519Z

Call of Duty topped the charts, however it’s worth noting that this is counted as “Call of Duty HQ”, the catch-all launcher that the recent Call of Duty titles and Warzone all fall into. Other stalwarts like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals also appear on the charts.

Games recently included in PlayStation Plus, such as Hogwarts Legacy and RoboCop Rogue City, also made the list.

Last week, it was claimed that the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the fastest-selling version on any platform.

Bethesda and MachineGames‘ adventure was released for Xbox and PC in December to positive reviews, amassing over four million players, according to Microsoft’s official numbers.

The single-player, first-person game is set in 1937, between the events of the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films. It sees players embark on a globetrotting adventure to stop sinister forces from uncovering and harnessing an ancient power connected to the Great Circle.

Developer MachineGames is currently working on story DLC for the game called The Order of the Giants, which will launch in 2025.

The boss of Lucasfilm Games, Douglas Reilly, also recently said it would be “super interesting” to “tell more and more Indiana Jones stories”.