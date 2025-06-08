Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s first major DLC is set in Rome

The first major DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been revealed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will be released on September 4.

The DLC will be a paid download, meaning it won’t be available as part of Xbox Game Pass. Players who purchased the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade or Collector’s Edition of the game will have access to it.

“The latest Indiana Jones adventure is getting a DLC chapter in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants,” Xbox’s official description reads.

“Indy’s new journey will take him deep into unexplored territory as he dives beneath the bustling streets of Rome to investigate a dark and twisted new mystery.

“This DLC is set during the main game and expands on the story of the Nephilim Order. Face off against old threats and new foes, navigate Rome beyond the walls of Vatican City, and uncover the legend of a colossal beast. Maybe some ancient secrets are better left undisturbed.”

Bethesda and MachineGames‘ adventure was released for Xbox and PC in December to positive reviews, amassing over four million players, according to Microsoft’s official numbers. It was then released on PS5 in April 2025.

VGC’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review called it “one of this year’s greatest adventures”.

“We had a smile on our face from beginning to end while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” we wrote.

“As close as games can come to a genuine old-fashioned Hollywood blockbuster, it’s also an incredibly rich adventure game stuffed to the gills with secrets to find.”