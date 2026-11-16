Indiana Jones and the Great Circle designer says it was ‘very tough’ to make a MachineGames title that didn’t focus on guns

The lead designer on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has explained the difficulty developer MachineGames had in making sure it wasn’t gun-heavy like the rest of its games.

MachineGames had previously developed Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and the Wolfenstein spin-offs The Old Blood and Youngblood before it was announced that it was taking on Xbox‘s Indiana Jones game.

According to lead designer Jens Andersson, this led to some difficulty for the team, because it had developed a reputation for making exceptional first-person shooters and was now making a game where firing guns was considered a last resort.

“It was one of those features that we were so afraid of,” Andersson told the FRVR podcast. “Especially since MachineGames’ pedigree of Wolfenstein, coming into making Indiana Jones with a team primed to make more gore with heavy weapons, running and gunning… and then ‘oh, we’re going to make a family friendly adventure’. That was very tough.”

Andersson said the issue was that MachineGames didn’t want to deliberately make firing a gun feel less satisfying than it was in the Wolfenstein games because it would have let down the studio’s fanbase, but also wanted to make sure the player couldn’t just blast their way through the game like a typical FPS.

“We had so many designs to try and get around that,” he explained. “For example, a GTA star level system when you shoot someone and reinforcements come in. Because we were so afraid that this would be the default thing that the player would do. They take down a guy, they see a gun on the floor, and they clear the whole area with just guns.”

The studio came up with different solutions to ease players away from using guns. One of these was a slow reload, making it quicker to grab a nearby weapon (or the butt of the gun) and attack an enemy with that instead of reloading and shooting again.

The other solution, which arrived late in development, was the addition of a wide variety of breakable weapons, which gave players a steady stream of attacking possibilities.

“We penalised shooting so much in that game,” Andersson said. “I know a lot of people are frustrated about that, but many more people love it… the thing that really fixed it was that we made melee combat so interesting, fun, and easy.

“Not easy challenge-wise, but just, it’s easy to get into. You stealth up, you hit someone from behind, the breakable weapon system was super important to do that. ‘Oh, there’s a new weapon, it’s a fly swatter, I want to try this.’

“So rather than considering pulling your gun, you’re always encouraged to play the game as Indiana Jones would, which is the greatest success we could have had. So people choose it over guns, even when guns can be more effective.

He added: “The whole breakable weapons system got in very late, but when we saw how effective it was, that’s when we started putting all this weird stuff in. The violin, all of this weird stuff that makes it a little slapsticky, but not slapstick.”

The plan worked, as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle enjoyed critical success with a Metacritic score of 87 and a rake of award nominations.

VGC’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review called it “one of this year’s greatest adventures”.

“We had a smile on our face from beginning to end while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” we wrote. “As close as games can come to a genuine old-fashioned Hollywood blockbuster, it’s also an incredibly rich adventure game stuffed to the gills with secrets to find.”