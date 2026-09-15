In less than a week Wardogs sells 2 million copies and achieves over 400k concurrent players

Tactical FPS Wardogs has sold 2 million units and achieved more than 400k concurrent players in the week since launch.

The latest sales metric was announced on X (formerly Twitter), where the studio shared the following message:

“2 MILLION COPIES SOLD. Thank you all. Beyond humbled. We made a game we wanted to play with friends. Watching you play it with yours has been the best.”

2 MILLION COPIES SOLD.



Thank you all. Beyond humbled.



We made a game we wanted to play with friends.

Watching you play it with yours has been the best. pic.twitter.com/HDBlLXzUzs — WARDOGS (@WARDOGS) September 15, 2026

Wardogs is the latest game from British studio Bulkhead Interactive, which previously released The Turing Test, Battalion 1944 (later retitled Battalion: Legacy), and Killrun. Some of the studio’s titles were previously published by the Square Enix Collective.

Wardogs has been by far the biggest success of the studio’s games, achieving 428,666 concurrent players on its first weekend according to SteamDB. The game has seemingly continued to sell well, with Steam reviews averaging at “Very Positive.” This indicates that the upcoming weekend could see the concurrent player count smashed once again.

Battalion 1944 was the team’s last big success, selling over 250,000 units.

Fans congratulated the team on the sales milestone on social media, including the official social account for Rust, the popular survival game from fellow British studio Facepunch, also known for Garry’s Mod.