Impossible Mission 3 is coming in May, nearly 40 years after the second game in the iconic UK series

Classic action platform series Impossible Mission is making a comeback after nearly four decades.

The original Impossible Mission was released on the Commodore 64 back in 1984, and was then ported to the ZX Spectrum, Atari 7800, Sega Master System and others.

It was notable for its impressive animation, its extremely high level of difficulty and its sampled speech, which included the opening line: “Another visitor! Stay a while, stay forever.”

Its sequel, Impossible Mission 2, was released in 1988 and came to a range of systems including the C64, ZX Spectrum, Amiga, Atari ST and Apple II. It also received a port on the NES.

Now UK-based developer Icon 64 and publisher Psytronik are set to release an official third game in the series, licensed by the IP holder Epyx Games.

Like its predecessors, Impossible MIssion 3 is an action platformer where players have to infiltrate the headquarters of the evil Dr Elvin Atombender and avoid his killer security robots as they try to end his villanous scheme.

The third game will include new mechanics, such as an EMP gun and EMP blast to disable the robots, the ability to destroy damaged scenery, and a 3D lift effect.

Impossible Mission 3 will be released as a physical Commodore 64 cassette tape or cartridge for players who want to play on the original hardware, or as a cassette-shaped USB for use on C64 emulators.

It will be released digitally on May 18, 2026, which is also the same day physical editions will be available for pre-order on the Psytronik website.

The game has been coded by Stuart Collier, a British programmer who specialises in making modern games for the Commodore 64.

Game design, graphics and coded speech are the work of Trevor Storey, an industry veteran whose work dates back to such titles as Burning Rubber on the Amiga and Batman Forever on the PS1.