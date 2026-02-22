‘I’m proud of what we’ve built’: Outgoing Xbox president Sarah Bond breaks silence after exit news

Xbox president and COO Sarah Bond has spoken for the first time since Friday’s news that she’s leaving Microsoft, alongside head of gaming Phil Spencer.

Asha Sharma, who was previously head of coreAI at Microsoft, was named as the company’s new head of gaming in a surprise announcement on Friday, replacing 35-year company veteran Spencer.

Bond’s departure from Microsoft was equally unexpected. The executive joined Microsoft in 2017, overseeing gaming business partnerships. In 2023, she was promoted to president of Xbox, reporting directly to Spencer.

Writing on LinkedIn, Bond said she’d decided now is “the right time for me to take my next step, both personally and professionally” and shared praise for the incoming CEO, Sharma.

“I know there’s a lot of news to take in today,” Bond wrote. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the past eight-plus years. PC and cloud gaming are growing faster than ever, our next console is well underway, and together we’ve helped lay the foundation for a more open gaming platform that spans devices and reaches players around the world.

The post continues: “When we announced our intention to acquire Activision Blizzard in 2022, I committed to helping lead Xbox through what would be a critical period of change. Over the past four years, we’ve navigated that moment together and positioned the business for what comes next. We took on some of the biggest challenges this organization has ever faced and did it as one team.

“With that, I’ve decided this is the right time for me to take my next step, both personally and professionally. We’re living through a transformative technological era that will shape the next generation of our industry, and I’m energized by what’s ahead.”

Bond said she feels there’s a “unique opportunity for fresh eyes and new leadership” at Xbox to “guide the team into its next chapter” and confirmed she will maintain some contact with Microsoft as a special advisor.

“I’ve had the privilege of spending time with Asha over the last few weeks as we’ve planned for this transition, and I’ve seen firsthand her deep commitment to our players, developers, and brand,” she said.

“She brings deep technology and commerce experience, along with a strong track record of building and scaling platforms that the world uses. Xbox deserves this. I’m excited to see her lead this next chapter for our team. I’ll remain on as a Special Advisor to Asha to help ensure a smooth transition and set the organization up for continued success.”

On Phil Spencer, Bond thanked her boss for “mentorship and friendship”. “He’s been a consistent champion of this business and the people who make it what it is, and I’ve learned a great deal from the way he leads through both opportunity and challenge.

“I’m grateful for his trust and support throughout my time on the team. I also want to thank Satya for his sponsorship and support throughout my time at Microsoft.”