‘I’m at a loss’: Hideo Kojima pays tribute to late actor Udo Kier

German actor Udo Kier, known by video game players for his role as the psychic villain Yuri in the Command & Conquer: Red Alert series, has died aged 81.

Kier, who appeared in movies such as Blade and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, also had roles in video games Call of Duty: WWII and Martha is Dead.

Kier was due to appear in Hideo Kojima’s horror game, OD, and appeared in the Xbox-published game’s teaser trailer.

Reflecting on Kier’s passing, Kojima wrote on social media that he was “at a loss for words”.

“It all happened far too suddenly,” Kojima wrote. “Because of the strike, we weren’t able to shoot OD for a long time, and we were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently. We stayed in close contact.

“When we met in Milan at the end of September, he told me how much he was looking forward to the shoot starting up again next year. He was full of energy then too, making me laugh with his usual ‘Udo-isms.’

“I still can’t believe this. Udo wasn’t just an actor. He was truly an icon of his time. We’ve lost a great icon. There will never be another like him. Udo, rest in peace. I will never forget you.”