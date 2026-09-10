Ikea has released a Skyrim mod where players are accompanied by a Kallax shelving unit voiced by Matt Berry

Ikea has released a mod for Skyrim in the which the player is accompanied by a talking shelving unit.

Kallax Storageborn is a free mod for the game, which can be accessed via the in-game Bethesda Game Studios Creations menu, or on the Skyrim Creations website.

The mod adds “a new quest, new loot and a sentient shelving unit companion” as players attempt to rid Tamriel of clutter.

The shelving unit is voiced by Matt Berry, star of What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London, Garth Merenghi’s Darkplace and The IT Crowd, among others.

“When you inevitably become encumbered, you shall be sent to a long abandoned Dwemer emporium,” the mod’s description reads. “There, you will embark on a quest to unravel the origins of a mysterious master. As you progress the Dragonborn will be pitted against Tamriel’s ultimate adversary – clutter.

“During your adventure, build your very own Kallax Storageborn. With unfathomable storage capacity, the ability to collect loot, tidy up your homestead and be summoned with a new Thu’um, even when not a companion, Kallax will change your clutter management forever.

“Fill Kallax with new loot like the mighty Allenblade and Meatball Helmet. Using them in combat to strike down new fiercely filthy foes.

“Then take Kallax anywhere. Defeat Alduin, become Arch-Mage, hail Sithis, crush the Stormcloaks or the Imperials, or just beat up mudcrabs. All without the shackles of encumbrance.

“Install Kallax Storageborn and end your inventory woes forevermore.”