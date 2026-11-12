Id Software confirms it’s working on a new game after layoffs

Id Software is working on its next game, Xbox has confirmed.

This was revealed as part of the ongoing Xbox FanFest. CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the news on social media, saying that the team at id Software is “already working on its next game” after Doom: The Dark Ages and its recent expansion.

However, this also comes shortly after id Software was severely impacted by layoffs across Xbox. 136 workers lost their jobs in total, and it was claimed that id Software had been “relegated to support studio size“. Xbox seems eager to dispel this claim, announcing a new game from the team before there’s anything to actually show for it.

We're incredibly excited about our next project, a new game from our teams in Texas and Frankfurt, with game direction once again by Hugo Martin. It'll be some time before we're ready to share more but we can't wait for you to see what we're working on. — id Software (@idSoftware) November 12, 2026

“We’re incredibly excited about our next project, a new game from our teams in Texas and Frankfurt, with game direction once again by Hugo Martin” reads a post made by id Software in response to this announcement. “It’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more but we can’t wait for you to see what we’re working on.”

This indicates that the game is in the very early stages of development, as id Software is already trying to ensure that no one expects a trailer anytime soon. That isn’t surprising given how much smaller the team is now, and the fact that it just shipped Doom: The Dark Age’s DLC, Revelations.

Hugo Martin has been with id Software since 2013. He was the creative director for Doom (2016) and Doom: Eternal, and the game director for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Incidentally, former id Software devs made their own announcement today: the founding of a new studio. Hidden Horses is crowdfunding for its first game, a single-player FPS called Danger Pay. The studio is made up of more than 20 former id Software developers who were caught up in the Xbox layoffs earlier this year.