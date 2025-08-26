Iconic game publisher Acclaim marks its return with a showcase next month

Acclaim, the US game publisher that enjoyed success in the 1990s, marks its return with a showcase presentation next month.

It was announced back in March that Acclaim – which declared bankruptcy on September 1, 2004 – has been resurrected, led by CEO Alex Josef, the former founder and CEO of Graffiti Games (Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion).

Now, in a message posted on the resurrected publisher’s X account, it’s been announced that a showcase will take place on September 10 at 11.30am PS / 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm BST.

“Transmission received,” the message reads. “Tune into the #PlayAcclaim showcase on September 10th, where we will begin this exciting new chapter for Acclaim.

“Join us at [Acclaim’s YouTube channel] as we showcase the titles that will mark the beginning of a bold new era. We’re not just back, we’re levelling up.”

Acclaim was perhaps best known for its licensed games, and one of the key aims of the new company is to “resurrect and revitalize its beloved portfolio of classic IP enjoyed for years by millions of players”.

In a statement, Josef said: “We’re not here to chase ghosts. We’re here to take the energy and chaos that made Acclaim unforgettable and channel it into something new. The old screens are cracking, and what’s coming through is something exciting and different.”

To accomplish this, an advisory board of “esteemed industry leaders” has been set up to shape the publisher’s future, with board members including Russell Binder (founding partner of licensing and merchandising company Striker Entertainment), Mark Caplan (founder of business consultancy firm Ridge Partners) and wrestler and entrepreneur Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett, who previously starred in Acclaim’s WWF Attitude game, said: “For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

Acclaim published around 300 games over the course of its original run, many of which were based on popular movies and TV shows. Notable hits included its WWF games, The Simpsons: Bart vs the Space Mutants, Terminator 2, Alien 3, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, South Park and the home versions of such Midway series as Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam.