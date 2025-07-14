‘I want to report a crime’: BBC mocked for its wonky Nintendo setup

The UK games trade body has moved to explain a BBC Breakfast segment, in which its CEO appeared alongside an erroneous retro games setup.

UKIE CEO Prof. Nick Poole OBE appeared on the British morning show, which has an average viewership of 6.5 million, to discuss the rising popularity of retro gaming in the UK.

However, what attracted the most attention on social media was the setup of the retro consoles the CEO brought along to the BBC. Notably, the display prominently featured a Super Nintendo with an NES cartridge for Super Mario Bros. inserted into its game slot, somewhat undermining the retro credibility of the section.

“I want to report a crime”, wrote one social media user who shared an image of the offending retro setup. “I bet they tried to cram it into the Wii first,” added another.

The erroneous setup attracted similar ire from members of the games industry on LinkedIn. “It made my hair stand up,” wrote Amazon Web Services’ Chris Melissinos. “I know that UKIE didn’t assemble the assets, but it does speak to the broader point that there is still a fundamental misunderstanding of video games in the general public.”

Following the broadcast, UKIE published an explanation for the mishap, claiming the wonky Nintendo setup was the fault of the BBC Breakfast studio team, and not Poole.

“For transparency, the studio team set up the in-studio display independently and handled the placement of the consoles – unfortunately, we couldn’t adjust it whilst on air,” a spokesperson said.

The BBC segment was intended to highlight the rising popularity of retro gaming in the UK. The UK has a £7.82bn video games market, with retro titles playing a growing role in physical game sales and game culture events, according to UKIE.

“As Nick shared on the programme, it’s no surprise that older titles and classic consoles are back in demand,” it said. “Retro gaming taps into a powerful sense of nostalgia and community, offering players a way to reconnect with their past and share the games they loved with a new generation.

“Many popular modern titles take direct inspiration from retro games, proving the past continues to shape the future of play. From iconic arcade cabinets to cherished home consoles, retro gaming is now a thriving part of the UK’s creative economy, preserving cultural heritage, driving community events, and inspiring the next generation of creators.”