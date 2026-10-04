‘I did my best’: Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director says he argued for physical version

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi says he ‘did his best’ to argue for a physical version of the upcoming Revelation, and explained some of the background that led to Square Enix deciding not to ship the entire game on disc.

Last month it was confirmed that the physical edition of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will require a download on all formats. Unlike previous entries Remake and Rebirth, which shipped on two discs, Revelation will ship on only one.

Speaking to VGC at Tokyo Game Show last month, Hamaguchi explained that Revelation was likely to be around 200GB in size, potentially putting it outside of the range of even two Blu-ray discs.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Hamaguchi has discussed the disc topic again. The director maintained that he’s a fan of physical media, and said he’s aware that some players are unhappy that Revelation won’t get a full disc release, but said he’s proud he was able to secure some form of physical edition.

“I do really like and appreciate physical media. I see a lot of people on social media saying, ‘No disc, no purchase,’ and I understand where they’re coming from.

“And for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, we’ve been able to preserve a physical edition. You can’t play the entire game on that disc, but it’s got the opening – a sort of key disc – and then after that, it will ask you to download the rest.

“I do understand there are people out there with a lot of opinions about this, I understand that and I have been keeping an eye on that. So, there’s something that I would like to say to those people,” he said.

“First of all, I’ve got people saying to me on social media, ‘Give us a full disc version!’ And so, from an overall perspective, let me first say that as the director, it’s my responsibility to look after the content of the game to make sure it’s fun, really exciting.

“The product line-up, the SKUs, how it’s going on sale; that is the responsibility of the publishing team. So, my authority there is somewhat limited.”

Despite that, Hamaguchi claimed that behind the scenes, he argued strongly for Revelation to have a physical release.

“In this day and age, as we’ve been talking about, there’s a lot of pressure for disc-less editions, digital editions, and I used my position to put forth an argument for the physical version as much as possible,” he said.

“And all of the negotiations, both internally and with first parties, have led us to where we are now, and of course, I completely understand there are those out there who may not really agree with that direction or approve of that direction.”

“I completely understand there are those out there who may not really agree with that direction or approve of that direction. But I would just say that I hope you understand that I completely see where you’re coming from, and that I did my best.”

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC on April 8, 2027, finally bringing the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy to an end.