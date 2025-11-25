Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is getting a free update with new weapons, battle challenges and bug fixes

A free update is coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment which adds new battles and weapons, as well as various gameplay tweaks and bug fixes.

The version 1.0.2 update will be released on Thursday, November 27, and will add new challenges to the game.

“After clearing the main story, multiple Battle Challenges and Hyrule Challenges will be added,” the game’s Japanese website says (via machine translation).

“New ‘Dangerous Species’ enemies such as Bokoblins and Sludgelikes will appear. ‘Scra Attacks’ such as ‘Boko Slash’, which can be activated using materials obtained from Dangerous Bokoblins, are significantly more powerful than previous materials.

The update will also add new weapons including the Great Sword of Light (which is blessed with the power of light by Rauru), and the Spear of the Upper Guard, which is issued to elite soldiers directly under the King of Hyrule.

A new Sync Strike will also been added which lets Zelda and Calamo fight together, as well as a Sync Strike with the Block Golem (a spinning attack that “will knock down weak enemies and reduce the weak point gauge of stronger enemies”).

Three more battles will also be added – a “serious battle” with Rauru, a battle which lets the player gain a lot of Poes, and a classic Musou-style battle where the player can aim for over 2,000 KOs.

The other tweaks and bug fixes set to be added in the update are as follows (via machine translation):