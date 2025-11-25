Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is getting a free update with new weapons, battle challenges and bug fixes
Version 1.0.2 releases later this week
A free update is coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment which adds new battles and weapons, as well as various gameplay tweaks and bug fixes.
The version 1.0.2 update will be released on Thursday, November 27, and will add new challenges to the game.
“After clearing the main story, multiple Battle Challenges and Hyrule Challenges will be added,” the game’s Japanese website says (via machine translation).
“New ‘Dangerous Species’ enemies such as Bokoblins and Sludgelikes will appear. ‘Scra Attacks’ such as ‘Boko Slash’, which can be activated using materials obtained from Dangerous Bokoblins, are significantly more powerful than previous materials.
The update will also add new weapons including the Great Sword of Light (which is blessed with the power of light by Rauru), and the Spear of the Upper Guard, which is issued to elite soldiers directly under the King of Hyrule.
A new Sync Strike will also been added which lets Zelda and Calamo fight together, as well as a Sync Strike with the Block Golem (a spinning attack that “will knock down weak enemies and reduce the weak point gauge of stronger enemies”).
Three more battles will also be added – a “serious battle” with Rauru, a battle which lets the player gain a lot of Poes, and a classic Musou-style battle where the player can aim for over 2,000 KOs.
The other tweaks and bug fixes set to be added in the update are as follows (via machine translation):
Functionality improvements
The following functional improvements have been made:
- Action
- Changed so that you can save the mysterious Golem’s special actions by weapon type.
- Added a warning sound before the effects of the unique skills “Limit Break” and “Infinite Battery” end.
- Battle
- You can now select characters and weapons in the “Training Room”
- When selecting “Special Food” and “Spare Battery”, a preview of the recovery amount is now displayed.
- Deployment preparation screen
- On the “Friends/Allies” screen of Deployment Preparation, you can jump to “Whisper Challenge” via the Y button.
- Hyrule Map
- Added tutorials displayed on the Hyrule map to the list
- Visualizing the division of areas on the ground on the Hyrule map
- When you hover the cursor over a Battle for Regaining Territory, a preview of the recoverable region is shown.
- Hyrule Challenge
- Changed the text color of the Hyrule Challenge list so that clearable items are yellow.
- Adjusted the display of Hyrule Challenge completion status
Bug fixes
Fixed several issues, including:
- The unique technique “Golem Launch” was not receiving the effect of certain special effects or enhancements.
- The Whisper Challenge “Defeat X Enemies with the Zonau Gear” was not counted even when conditions were met using the Zonau Gear’s strong attack or in aerial combat.
- When hit by Deguma’s attack, the ability “Auto-guard with a certain probability so the enemy becomes Electro-/Frozen-/Burnt” could activate and auto-guard, but the enemy would not end up in the intended status.
- On pausing the menu and switching character, enhancement states could be reset.
- After performing certain operations then choosing “Retry”, the BGM might stop playing.
- In share-play (local co-op) communication mode, progression-blocking issues occurred.
- In share-play co-op mode, if communication was disconnected during a battle, it could result in certain enemies becoming invulnerable to attacks.
- In split-screen 2-player mode, after specific operations then choosing “Retry”, you might return to the “Hyrule Map” unexpectedly.
- In split-screen 2-player mode, when activating a Sync Strike with Matsuba, camera-rotation controls could reverse.
- Some display issues on certain screens.