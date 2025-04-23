Humble Bundle is selling the entire Doom series and MachineGames’ Wolfenstein titles for $28

The latest Humble Bundle gathers every major Doom title to date, plus most of MachineGames’ modern Wolfenstein games, for less than $30.

The bundle, which is titled id & Friends, contains every main Doom game from the original up to Doom Eternal (including the latter’s Year One Pass DLC), as well as three Wolfenstein games and a 10% coupon off the Steam version of Doom: The Dark Ages or its Premium Edition.

The bundle comes in three tiers, and to get all the items players have to pay $28 / £21.16 or more.

The bundle is also raising money for Direct Relief, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization which provides medical relief around the world.

As ever, by default 5% of the player’s money goes to the chairty, with 65% going to the games’ publishers (in this case Bethesda) and 30% going to Humble. Players who want more of their share to go to charity have to locate the “Custom Amount” tab, where they can move a slider to give up to 85% to charity.

The full list of games and items included in the main bundle is as follows:

Doom + Doom II (2024 enhanced versions including all bonus episodes)

(2024 enhanced versions including all bonus episodes) Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal (plus Year One Pass)

(plus Year One Pass) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

10% off Doom: The Dark Ages on Steam (Standard or Premium Edition)

Last year’s Doom + Doom II enhanced editions include the two standalone episodes from Final Doom as well as numerous other bonus episodes, coming to a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps.

Doom: The Dark Ages, which is released on May 15, is set between the events of Doom 64 and Doom (2016), as seen in the game’s latest story trailer.

Our recent hands-on Doom: The Dark Ages preview said the latest Doom title “nails the gameplay, the tone and the gore”, calling it “incredibly fun”.

“It’s uncompromised, energetic, brutal, and rewarding,” we wrote. “It is everything that I’d hope and expect from a Doom game, pulled off by a team that’s clearly full of confidence.”