Humble Bundle is selling $214 of Xbox Game Studios titles for $10

The latest Humble Bundle gathers eight critically acclaimed from Xbox Game Studios and is selling them for $10.

The bundle, which is simply titled Xbox Games Studio Bundle, contains PC Steam codes for eight games that were previously published under the Xbox Game Studios banner.

It includes such titles as Remedy Entertainment‘s Quantum Break, Insomniac‘s Sunset Overdrive and Moon Studios‘ Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Whereas many Humble Bundles have multiple tiers with players getting more games the more they pay, the Xbox Games Studio Bundle has no tiers and is a single $10 / £7.80 payment.

The bundle is also raising money for Gameheads, a tech training program that aims to “train youth of colour for the tech eco-system, and prepare them for college, career and civic life”.

By default, 20% of the player’s money goes to the charity, with 60% going to Microsoft and 20% going to Humble. Players who want more of their share to go to charity have to locate the ‘Adjust Donation’ dropdown and look for the ‘Custom Amount’ tab, where they can move a slider to give up to 80% to charity.

The full list of games included in the bundle is as follows:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

As Dusk Falls

Battletoads

Broken Age

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

Sunset Overdrive

Wasteland 3

VGC’s Battletoads review called it a “brutally brilliant reboot worthy of the cult classic”, adding: “The slapstick humor is intentionally corny, but its characters end up being genuinely lovable, the plot is nonsensical but charmingly self-aware and doesn’t take itself seriously, and the soundtrack is absolutely banging. Battletoads isn’t just a worthy reboot, it’s one of the best beat-em-ups in a brilliant year for the genre.

“Much like the NES original, Battletoads is an epic adventure with heaps of charm, fun combat and brutal challenge. While its fight system may be a little over convoluted, mastering it pays off with satisfying, hard-fought, snot-covered victory.”